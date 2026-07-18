Mexican president to attend World Cup final at Trump's invitation amid trade tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she will attend Sunday's World Cup final after an invitation from President Trump, their first meeting since December, following months of verbal sparring.

Sheinbaum did not attend the World Cup's opening match in Mexico City, when her national team beat South Africa 2-0. Instead, she gave her ticket to a young Indigenous woman.

Now, tickets for Sunday's final were listed at nearly $10,000 on FIFA's site for the cheapest seats by Saturday afternoon.

"I decided to go because it is a direct invitation from the president of the United States," Sheinbaum told Mexican media. "Canadian Prime Minister (Mark) Carney will also be there, and tomorrow I will record a message with more details."

The relationship between Sheinbaum and Mr. Trump is mired in tensions in different areas, including security and trade. Their last encounter was at the World Cup draw in December.

The leaders have openly exchanged barbs while also publicly pledging cooperation. In May, the State Department said it was initiating a review of 53 Mexican consulates in the United States following the deaths of two CIA officers during an operation in Northern Mexico.

Mr. Trump said weeks later in June that the United States would not extend the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a key trade pact, until 2042.

Officials from the U.S. and Mexico are scheduled to meet two days after the World Cup final for another round of bilateral negotiations around trade issues.

The World Cup is being hosted jointly by the three North American nations for the first time. Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain for the title in New Jersey. Spain's King Felipe VI is also expected to attend.