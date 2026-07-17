Air quality alert for New Jersey as Canadian wildfire smoke causes hazy skies across the Tri-State

An air quality alert continues for New Jersey as the thick, smoky haze from Canadian wildfire smoke lingers Friday.

While the statewide alert for New York has expired, the smoke continues drifting into the area. Health officials still say it's a good idea to limit time outside if possible.

Anyone with asthma, heart or lung disease, older adults and children should be especially careful.

Anyone who has to be outside should wear an N95 or KN95 mask, according to experts.

NYC's response to air quality

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city ramped up its efforts to keep New Yorkers safe as the air quality became worse Thursday.

Officials activated a Code Red and Code Grey, sending outreach teams to help people experiencing homelessness get indoors.

"I think the point is for New Yorkers that this isn't just an annoyance. We're talking about a level of air quality that is frankly unhealthy. And at this time, anything you can postpone, I would encourage you to do so," he said Thursday.

Many activities run by the city's parks department were canceled, and schools rescheduled field trips and outdoor activities.

New York City has been handing out masks at transit hubs, libraries, fire stations and other places across the five boroughs.

"There are masks at many transportation hubs, but people should just be aware and take the right precaution. I don't think people should be afraid; they should just be aware," said Christina Farrell, the New York City Emergency Management commissioner.

A map of distribution locations can be found at on.nyc.gov/freemask.

Unhealthy conditions affect entire Tri-State Area.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were all under the alert Thursday.

"Stay indoors if you can. If you have to go out, drink plenty of water and mask up," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Summer camps across the Tri-State were forced to move many activities indoors, and some fully outdoor programs had to cancel altogether.