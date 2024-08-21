President Biden approves emergency declaration in Connecticut after historic rainfall, flooding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – President Joe Biden has approved Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's request for a federal emergency declaration in three counties in response to the historic rainfall and devastating flooding from storms earlier this week.

The declaration applies to Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties, and it allows state agencies to coordinate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for additional emergency recovery efforts using federal personnel and equipment.

Lamont said in a statement the additional crews will support local crews that are already working to repair damaged infrastructure and clean up waterways that have been contaminated.

"There is still much work to do to repair and reopen the roads and make sure those who live in the area remain safe, and we are committed to completing this task. I thank President Biden for taking these actions and providing Connecticut with these lifesaving resources," the governor said in part.

At least 2 dead, over 100 rescued in Connecticut after extreme flooding

Officials have said Sunday's rainfall was unprecedented, reaching a "1,000 year level."

At least two people were killed, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters, and over 100 people had to be rescued, including some who were stranded in a state park.

In Fairfield County, a section of Route 34 collapsed near Stevenson Dam, and in New Haven County, video captured the moment a home collapsed after floodwaters washed away its foundation.

The state is still working to determine whether the damage meets the threshold to receive federal funding from a major disaster declaration.