FedEx plane makes emergency landing in New Jersey after bird strike, engine fire

FedEx plane forced to return to Newark after bird strike

A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday after a bird strike caused an engine fire.

Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution after the emergency landing at around 8 a.m., but operations resumed shortly after, said Lenis Valens, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

No injuries were reported, and the fire on the cargo plane was contained to the engine, Valens said.

A FedEx spokesperson said the plane was headed to Indianapolis.

"Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders," said the spokesperson, Austin Kemker.

The emergency landing comes at a time of heightened awareness of flight problems. In the past month, there have been four major aviation disasters in North America. They include the Feb. 6 crash of a commuter plane in Alaska that killed all 10 people on board and the Jan. 26 midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight at National Airport that killed all 67 aboard the two aircraft.