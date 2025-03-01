Watch CBS News
Local News

FedEx plane makes emergency landing in New Jersey after bird strike, engine fire

/ CBS/AP

FedEx plane forced to return to Newark after bird strike
FedEx plane forced to return to Newark after bird strike 00:21

A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday after a bird strike caused an engine fire. 

Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution after the emergency landing at around 8 a.m., but operations resumed shortly after, said Lenis Valens, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. 

No injuries were reported, and the fire on the cargo plane was contained to the engine, Valens said. 

A FedEx spokesperson said the plane was headed to Indianapolis. 

"Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders," said the spokesperson, Austin Kemker.

The emergency landing comes at a time of heightened awareness of flight problems. In the past month, there have been four major aviation disasters in North America. They include the Feb. 6 crash of a commuter plane in Alaska that killed all 10 people on board and the Jan. 26 midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight at National Airport that killed all 67 aboard the two aircraft.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.