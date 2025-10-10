Hochul, NYC officials blast federal move to withhold millions in subway security funds

Federal officials have threatened to withhold more than $30 million in counterterrorism funding for the MTA, raising safety concerns over New York City's transit system.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, the MTA and NYPD said Thursday that without those funds, the system is left vulnerable to new terror attacks.

The move comes less than a week after President Trump restored $187 million in other counterterror funding for the state.

More than six million riders in New York City through stations and tunnels that officials say could be left vulnerable without constant monitoring. The MTA had been slated to receive $34 million in grant money from the Department of Homeland Security. That money is essential to keeping riders safe from potential attacks, officials said.

"In a stark moment of hypocrisy, the federal government is literally threatening our ability to keep these operations safe," Hochul said.

Hochul called out the federal government for the move, saying it puts at risk, among other things:

The installation of several hundred cameras and access control points at major subway complexes

Two cybersecurity projects

374 deployments of MTAPD counterterror teams

"It makes no sense"

"It makes no sense that the federal government spins all kinds of stories about subway safety and then turns around and withholds the money they're supposed to be contributing to that effort," MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber said.

"Taking these abilities away from the busiest yet most high threat subway system in the country is a profound mistake," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch said there have been at least eight plots targeting the subway system since the 9/11 terror attacks.

Subway riders expressed concern.

"We need more funding in the system," one rider said.

"I feel like more funding needs to be put in place for the millions who take the subway every day,"

Thursday morning, Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in hopes of blocking DHS from revoking the funds. A judge's decision is expected in the coming days.

CBS News New York has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment. We have not yet heard back.