President Trump restores $187 million in N.Y. counterterror funds after outcry

The Trump administration is restoring millions in counterterror funding for New York City, elected officials said Friday.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the Department of Homeland Security was withdrawing support by cutting $187 million in homeland security funds to New York state.

That prompted an outcry by state and local officials.

Hochul accused the Trump administration of trying to "defund the New York City Police Department, New York City Fire Department, New York State Police, and other law enforcement agencies."

That included an $87 million cut to the state counterterror funding.

"A victory for public safety and for every New Yorker"

President Trump announced Friday the funds had been restored.

"I am pleased to advise that I reversed the cuts made to Homeland Security and Counterterrorism for New York City and state," Trump wrote on social media. "It was my honor to do so."

"From the moment these devastating cuts were announced, I made it clear that New York would not stand by while our law enforcement and counterterrorism operations were defunded. I'm glad President Trump heard our call and reversed course, ensuring our state has the resources necessary to support law enforcement and keep our families safe," Hochul said. "Because of our efforts, $187 million in critical funding will be restored — a victory for public safety and for every New Yorker who depends on our brave law enforcement and first responders to keep our state secure."

"Earlier this week, I spoke about the devastating impact the proposed federal counter-terrorism cuts would have had on New York City. I said that they represented the difference between a city that prevents the next attack and a city left exposed to it, and I meant it. It sounds like Washington was listening, because today I am relieved to report that those funds seem to have been fully restored," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "This reversal ensures that the women and men of the NYPD will continue to have the resources that they need to keep the city safe from terrorism. This outcome is a recognition that New York remains the number one terrorist target in the world, and that the NYPD plays a central role in protecting this city from those threats."

"From day one, I made clear that these cuts were unacceptable and posed a direct threat to the safety of New Yorkers," said Rep. Mike Lawler. "This is a major win for our state and a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to push back on misguided decisions. I would like to thank President Trump for listening to us, working with us, and delivering for our state, ensuring that New York continues to receive the necessary resources to defend against terrorism."