Suspect arrested after man beaten to death at Brooklyn subway station, police say

A man is accused of beating another man to death Tuesday afternoon at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody later Tuesday night, but his name and charges have not been released.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station, a busy transit hub in Downtown Brooklyn.

Police said they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with injuries to his body. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not said what led up to the attack or whether it was targeted or random.

The station is located near Brooklyn Borough Hall and services the A, C, F and R subway lines.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers confidential hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.