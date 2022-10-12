Federal appeals court rules New York's new gun laws temporarily remain in effect

NEW YORK -- A federal appeals court has temporarily stayed a ruling by an upstate judge that overturned parts of New York's new gun laws.

The ruling granted a motion filed by state Attorney General Letitia James to delay enforcement of the decision until a three-judge panel of the Appeals Court can hear the entire case.

It means that the gun-free zone is Times Square remains in effect. Guns are prohibited on buses and subways and the relaxed gun permit procedures approved by the lower court will not go into effect.

The attorney general said she was "pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward."

Earlier, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to continue to defend the law.

"We're prepared to do everything we can to keep guns off the streets, number one, and also make sure we don't evolve into the Wild East. The Wild West is not the experience you want to have when you're walking through Times Square.

The Appeals Court is expected to hear arguments form both sides about the constitutionality of the gun law.