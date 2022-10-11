Attorney General Letitia James files motion to keep New York's gun law in effect during appeal

Attorney General files to keep New York's gun law in effect during appeal

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to keep the states gun law in effect during an appeal of a temporary restraining order.

Last week, a judge ruled sections of the law, including banning concealed weapons in some public areas like Times Square, violate the Second Amendment.

The restraining order takes effect Wednesday.