Attorney General Letitia James files motion to keep New York's gun law in effect during appeal

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to keep the states gun law in effect during an appeal of a temporary restraining order. 

Last week, a judge ruled sections of the law, including banning concealed weapons in some public areas like Times Square, violate the Second Amendment

The restraining order takes effect Wednesday. 

First published on October 10, 2022 / 8:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

