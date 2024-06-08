FDR Drive partially closing tonight for pedestrian bridge installation. Here's when it'll reopen.

FDR Drive will partially close over weekend for bridge installation

FDR Drive will partially close over weekend for bridge installation

NEW YORK -- Part of the FDR Drive in Manhattan will close to traffic Saturday night.

Northbound and southbound lanes of the highway between Exit 2 (Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Civic Center) and Exit 5 (East Houston Street, Williamsburg Bridge) will shut down at 11 p.m. Saturday and reopen around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Delancey Street between FDR Drive Service Road and Mangin Street will also be closed until 2 p.m. Monday.

Why is the FDR Drive closed?

Crews will be installing a new ADA-accessible pedestrian bridge as part of the East Side Coastal Resiliency project. The bridge will allow pedestrians to cross from Delancey Street into East River Park.

Officials say the $32 million bridge was manufactured and assembled in Italy and shipped to New York City.

What is the East Side Coastal Resiliency project?

The East Side Coastal Resiliency project aims to address the threats caused by rising sea levels and more frequent and severe coastal storms, and minimize flood risk along Manhattan's East Side.

As crews continue East Side Coastal Resiliency efforts, there will be regular overnight closures in southbound lanes of FDR Drive between Jackson Street and Cherry Street through mid-September 2026. Single-lane closures will occur from 11 p.m. Fridays to 7 a.m. Saturdays and 11 p.m. Sundays until 10 a.m. Mondays. Double-lane closures will occur Tuesdays through Fridays from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and Sundays from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.