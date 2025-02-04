FDR Drive southbound lanes reopen after deadly crash

NEW YORK -- A section of the FDR Drive is closed in Manhattan due to a deadly crash overnight.

The roughly two-mile stretch was closed in both directions for hours overnight, but the southbound lanes reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

All northbound traffic is being diverted onto local streets at East 63rd Street. Southbound traffic had been diverted at 96th Street.

Chopper 2 over FDR Drive crash #Breaking: Chopper 2 is over the scene of a deadly crash that shut down a section of the FDR Drive in Manhattan. Watch more local news live now on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

As of 7 a.m., northbound traffic was building back toward the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, and southbound traffic was backed up to the RFK Bridge.

Drivers should avoid the East Side and consider taking local streets or the West Side Highway instead.

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after fiery crash, police say

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on the northbound side near East 70th Street.

A white Tesla hit a guardrail, and two people were ejected from the vehicle, police said. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old male passenger was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but sources at the scene say speeding may have been a factor.

Stick with CBS News New York for the latest updates on this developing story.

contributed to this report.