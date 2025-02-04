FDR Drive southbound lanes reopen after deadly crash
NEW YORK -- A section of the FDR Drive is closed in Manhattan due to a deadly crash overnight.
The roughly two-mile stretch was closed in both directions for hours overnight, but the southbound lanes reopened shortly after 7 a.m.
All northbound traffic is being diverted onto local streets at East 63rd Street. Southbound traffic had been diverted at 96th Street.
As of 7 a.m., northbound traffic was building back toward the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, and southbound traffic was backed up to the RFK Bridge.
Drivers should avoid the East Side and consider taking local streets or the West Side Highway instead.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after fiery crash, police say
Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on the northbound side near East 70th Street.
A white Tesla hit a guardrail, and two people were ejected from the vehicle, police said. The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old male passenger was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but sources at the scene say speeding may have been a factor.
Stick with CBS News New York for the latest updates on this developing story.