FDNY adds 43 names to World Trade Center Memorial Wall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There was a somber tribute Wednesday to the heroes of 9/11.

The FDNY held a ceremony to add the names of 43 members to its World Trade Center Memorial Wall.

All died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

"There's no consolation, no words, there's nothing we can say to replace the pain that they sustained and experienced throughout the years as we move further and further away from the September 11th attacks. But they were heroes, not only those who were in the building, but those who responded after," Mayor Eric Adams said.

This is the second largest group added to the memorial since it was created in 2011.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

September 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

