FDNY teams up with "Ghostbusters" to teach fire safety

NEW YORK - Who you gonna call - to learn how to save a life?

The FDNY and the producers of the new movie and the producers of the new movie "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" are partnering on two weeks of fire safety education for the public.

It started Thursday at the Ladder 8 firehouse in Tribeca, where they've set up a "frozen installation."

"We are going to have our CPR unit on scene teaching bystander CPR, which saves lives. We are going to have our fire safety education unit on scene talking about how to be fire safe and giving out free smoke alarms, which will double your likehood of surviving a fire," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The fire safety program there runs through March 23.

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" will be released March 22.