NEW YORK -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the iconic Chelsea hotel in Manhattan.

The FDNY says the flames broke out Thursday morning on the second floor of Hotel Chelsea.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area this morning.

Part of West 23rd Street is closed between 7th and 8th avenues.

So far, no other details have been provided.