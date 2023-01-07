Plaque honoring fallen FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello dedicated at Staten Island firehouse

NEW YORK -- One of New York's bravest was remembered Saturday on Staten Island.

The FDNY dedicated a plaque to Lt. Joseph Maiello, who died in December 2021.

Maiello, from Staten Island, was discovered unconscious and pronounced dead while on duty at his firehouse, Engine Company 163/Ladder 83 in Castleton Corners.

He spent 22 years with the FDNY and survived the collapse of the World Trade Center's North Tower on September 11th.

The FDNY and Maiello's family shared memories of him.

"I also wish, in Joe's honor, that we strive to be more like him -- steady, smiling, dedicated and kind," Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

"I wish he was here now, spreading his sunshine and able to be a part of all of this in person," Maiello's widow, Irene Maiello, said.

Maiello is survived by his wife and two children. He was 53 years old.