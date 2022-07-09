FDNY kicks off summer block parties at Bushwick firehouse

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is kicking off a series of summer block parties at firehouses across the city on Saturday.

Firefighters at Engine 277/Ladder 112 on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn were getting ready for the big day.

FDNY members will be conducting tours and hosting interactive fire safety demonstrations, in addition to food and music.

Saturday's block party goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.