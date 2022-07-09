Watch CBS News
Community Journalism

FDNY kicks off summer block parties at Bushwick firehouse

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY kicks off summer block parties
FDNY kicks off summer block parties 00:28

NEW YORK -- The FDNY is kicking off a series of summer block parties at firehouses across the city on Saturday. 

Firefighters at Engine 277/Ladder 112 on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn were getting ready for the big day.

FDNY members will be conducting tours and hosting interactive fire safety demonstrations, in addition to food and music. 

Saturday's block party goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 10:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.