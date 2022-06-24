Watch CBS News
FDNY high school graduation ceremony held on Randall's Island

NEW YORK -- The FDNY held a graduation ceremony Friday at its training academy on Randall's Island

Fire department officials, families and friends applauded for the graduates of the FDNY Captain Vernon A. Richard High School for Fire and Life Safety, which is in East New York, Brooklyn. 

The school prepares students for future careers as emergency responders. 

It's named after Captain Vernon Richard, who died on 9/11. Richard joined the FDNY in 1977 and was the fire department's first African American lieutenant. 

