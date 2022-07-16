FDNY Firefighter Stefon Douglas honored for saving child from burning home while off-duty
NEW YORK -- An FDNY firefighter who risked his life to rescue a child from a burning home in Brooklyn was honored Friday.
Mayor Eric Adams presented a proclamation to Firefighter Stefon Douglas during a ceremony at City Hall.
Douglas was going home from work on June 5 when he saw a home on fire on Kings Highway in Flatlands.
"He was not dressed in his normal firefighter attire, but he immediately responded. He responded and he picked up a garden hose, started putting out the flames, entering the house, heard cries of a child, made his way through the smoke and the flames to get to the child that was in a bathroom, and he saved that baby," Adams said.
Douglas works out of Engine 276 in Brooklyn. He is a first generation FDNY firefighter.
