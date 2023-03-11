Plaque unveiled honoring fallen FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard

NEW YORK -- One of New York's bravest was posthumously honored Saturday.

FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard died in the line of duty a little more than a year ago.

"His life is an inspiration for all of us and will inspire many others for generations to come," Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The 33-year-old died on Feb. 16, 2022, from injuries sustained on the job the day before.

"They say time heals all wounds but not in this case. We miss Jesse very much," firefighter Michael J. Ormiston said.

On Saturday, a plaque was unveiled in his honor. It will be placed at his Far Rockaway, Queens, firehouse.

"I was never work to Jesse. It was a passion," said Bruce Gerhard, Jesse's father.

Gerhard not only honored his son at the dedication, but he honored other men and women who have also died in the line of duty.

"These people just gave their lives for something bigger than themselves ... Their deaths left a huge hole in their families like it did in ours," he said.

Gerhard was described as a generous and giving person and a talented carpenter.

"And he was always the first one to sign up to do whatever needed doing," Chief of Department John J. Hodgens said.

"We miss you, we love you, and life will never be the same without you, but we will continue to work and help others in your name," Bruce Gerhard said.

The chief of department vowed to never forget.

"When we gather here for a plaque dedication for firefighter Jesse Gerhard, we are making good on that promise," Hodgens said.

As the chief of departments said, everyone who visits the firehouse will remember who he was and why he mattered so much.