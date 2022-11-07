FDNY EMT Ashley Diaz released from hospital nearly 2 months after being critically injured in Staten Island hit-and-run

Off-duty EMT seriously wounded in crash released from hospital

Off-duty EMT seriously wounded in crash released from hospital

Off-duty EMT seriously wounded in crash released from hospital

NEW YORK -- An FDNY emergency medical technician was released from the hospital Sunday, nearly two months after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Staten Island.

Twenty-year-old Ashley Diaz was getting into her car when she was struck by a driver on Sept. 15. The driver then took off on foot. Her passenger did stay behind and speak with officers.

READ MORE: Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured in hit-and-run on Staten Island

Diaz was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Doctors had to partially amputate her right leg.

Sunday, fellow FDNY members and loved ones greeted her with applause as she was wheeled out of Staten Island University Medical Center.

Nicole Marino, 31, was arrested in connection to the crash.

READ MORE: Police: Nicole Marino charged in hit-and-run that left FDNY EMT critically injured

She is facing multiple charges, including assault, driving under the influence of drugs and driving without a license.