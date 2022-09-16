Police: Nicole Marino charged in hit-and-run that left FDNY EMT critically injured

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested the driver they say hit an off-duty EMT on Staten Island and fled the scene.

Nicole Marino, 31, faces several charges, including grand larceny auto and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Police say Marino was driving her father's car without permission or a license when she hit the 20-year-old victim.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Railroad Avenue near Locust Avenue.

Police said the victim was getting into her car when she was hit by a black Chevy sedan. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.