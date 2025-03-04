Brooklyn EMS lieutenant's death sparks investigation into 911 call response

An EMS lieutenant dedicated his life to saving New Yorkers. But when he needed help during a medical emergency last month, critics say, first responders left him behind.

As the FDNY reviews this tragedy, CBS News New York Investigates is looking into what's supposed to happen when you call 911.

Lt. Nelson Seto's 911 call

For more than a decade, EMS Lt. Nelson Seto responded to medical emergencies across the city. On Feb. 17, friends say, he had finished a 12-hour shift. The 42 year-old was off-duty and back at home in Brooklyn, when he called 911.

In 911 records, the dispatcher states the caller is having "difficulty breathing" and "can't speak in full sentences."

At 12:10 p.m., EMTs quickly arrive on the scene. Seto didn't answer the door, which prompted EMTs to ask dispatch to call him. Just four minutes after their arrival, EMTs marked the call unfounded and left.

His body was later discovered by relatives.

"It's something I can't get out of my head, what if he heard them leave," FDNY EMS Lt. Anthony Almojera said.

Almojera, who was Seto's contact in the union, said he heard the 911 call in which Seto said, "'I can't breathe. I'm having trouble breathing.' And he could barely say that."

Investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi was told that Seto identified himself as a member of EMS on that 911 call. If dispatch had noted that, an EMS officer would have been sent to Seto's home as a sign of respect. That could've prevented this, but it didn't happen.

Saeidi also learned the dispatcher was suspended without pay for five days and that the responding EMTs will be re-trained.

"The protocol was broken"

On Monday, in Brooklyn, family and colleagues came together to honor the life and service of Lt. Seto.

"You know, he never shortchanged a job. He always gave it 110%, and that's why I just, I just can't believe it," FDNY EMS Lt. Ronald Wolfe said.

The department said it is mourning the loss and that there will likely be changes to FDNY protocols, as a result of Seto's death.

But, CBS News New York Investigates asked what the current protocols are and if they were followed.

The FDNY would only say it's "under investigation."

Almojera, however, said, "The protocol was broken," referring to a procedure in place since 1999. According to the operational guide, EMTs must "make every attempt to gain access" before asking dispatch to call FDNY, and "The ranking Fire Officer has the authority to force entry." It also says the call should not be closed unless you get access and "no patient is found."

"Breaking down doors is every day almost, every day," Almojera said, adding when asked how the responding EMTs didn't know that, "I can't get into their heads. I don't know how they absorbed information. The dispatcher, who I'm told has experience, should've known."

"I couldn't picture being in the department without him"

Wolfe was Seto's closest friend, and former partner.

"I just wish I could've been there to help. Like that's the thing. When he needed somebody the most, I wasn't, I wasn't able to be there, and that bothers me. That just plays in my mind," Wolfe said.

As the years passed, Wolfe says their bond grew.

"Like, when we met, we became partners. I didn't think, I'll be honest with you, I didn't think too much of it and then, as we worked together more, and then our bond grew and then it was just like ... I couldn't picture being in the department without him," Wolfe said.

They were side by side at every stage, from EMT to paramedic.

"I remember saying 'Nel, the list numbers came out for medic. I don't know if we're going to be in there together. I hope so.' And I remember him saying, 'Ah! We gonna be there together. Don't worry about it. Just trust. We gonna be there together.' And sure enough, that was the case," Wolfe said. "You know, the same thing for lieutenant. God saw fit to put us together again and I'm very thankful for that, very thankful for that."

Following Seto's death, Wolfe would accompany him a final time.

"He was a consummate paramedic," Wolfe said. "He spent nights, days, studying to perfect his craft, to make sure that when he got that call, that he wouldn't let anybody or their family down, and I want every New Yorker to know that."

And what he wants his best friend to know, "I will never forget the ride that we had together. I'll never forget that ride. I'll never forget it."