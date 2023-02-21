Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY battles high-rise fire in Highbridge section of the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mother and child injured in fire at high rise in the Bronx
Mother and child injured in fire at high rise in the Bronx 00:29

NEW YORK -- A child and mother are in serious condition after a fire broke out at a 26-floor high rise in the Bronx on Monday night.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel arrived on the scene at 1133 Ogden Ave., in the Highbridge section of the borough, at around 10:30 p.m. The blaze, which started on the 24th floor, was brought under control about 50 minutes after the FDNY received the initial call.

Another person suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 10:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.