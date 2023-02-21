FDNY battles high-rise fire in Highbridge section of the Bronx

Mother and child injured in fire at high rise in the Bronx

Mother and child injured in fire at high rise in the Bronx

Mother and child injured in fire at high rise in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A child and mother are in serious condition after a fire broke out at a 26-floor high rise in the Bronx on Monday night.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel arrived on the scene at 1133 Ogden Ave., in the Highbridge section of the borough, at around 10:30 p.m. The blaze, which started on the 24th floor, was brought under control about 50 minutes after the FDNY received the initial call.

Another person suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause.