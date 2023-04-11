FBI warns of the dangers of using public USB ports due to hackers

FBI warns of the dangers of using public USB ports

NEW YORK -- The FBI is sounding the alarm about charging your electronic devices. The agency said bad actors are using public USB ports to infect and even track them.

A quick charge at a USB port to boost your phone battery at an airport, a street kiosk or train station could lead to a nightmare, according to a new alert from the FBI. Tech expert Matt Swider said perpetrators are using USB ports to essentially poison phones.

"It may download info from your phone to that charger or it may inject malicious software into your phone," said Swider, the founder and editor-in-chief at TheShortcut.com.

It's also known as "juice jacking."

Hackers steal data on your phone like credit cards and passwords.

The FBI tweeted: "Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead."

"And if a message pops up and says 'Trust this computer' and you say 'Don't trust,' your device will still charge," Swider said.

The feds said in some cases, criminals even leave cables plugged into stations.

"It's going too far right now. Hackers are now hacking through charging your phone. What's going on?" Manhattan resident Randy Jones said.

The FBI said updating devices regularly using multi-factor authentication and different passwords for accounts will help protect them against data theft.

"At this point, no I'm not concerned about it. Do you charge phone in public places? No," Englewood, New Jersey Resident Cynthia Silvander said.

"It's a little concerning," Drew Hoffman, a Delaware resident, said. "I usually charge my phone before I leave the house so I don't have to worry about charging it in public."

Once hackers get to a phone, the feds have said it is hard to track down the suspects.

Hackers can also use public Wi-Fi networks to target your devices and data. The FBI has warned to not conduct any sensitive transactions, including purchases, while on public networks.