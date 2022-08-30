FBI says accused sex trafficker Ysenni Gomez may have hundreds of victims

NEW YORK -- The FBI says a woman under arrest in Westchester County for sex trafficking may have hundreds of victims.

Investigators say Ysenni Gomez posted an ad online for waitresses to work at a Manhattan restaurant. She is accused of telling a woman she had the job, but when the woman showed up for work, Gomez told her there was no waitress position.

Authorities say Gomez forced the woman to have sex by threatening to report her to immigration authorities.

The FBI says it discovered 1,600 ads associated with Gomez over the last decade.

