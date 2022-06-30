FBI searching for "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova, accused of defrauding investors in fake cryptocurrency out of billions

"CryptoQueen" added to FBI's top 10 most wanted list

NEW YORK -- There's a new name of the FBI's most wanted list.

They're looking for Ruja Ignatova, who federal investigators are calling the "CryptoQueen."

She's accused of founding a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say she defrauded investors out of more than $4 billion.

A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information leading to her arrest.