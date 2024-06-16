Father's Day weather is gorgeous across the Tri-State Area, but a heat wave looks more likely

Sunday forecast

The Father's Day weather forecast in New York City can't get much better!

Expect a very pleasant Sunday with bright skies, low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be some high clouds around, but that's about it.

If you're spending today at the beach, things are looking good there too. It'll be cooler with temps closer to 70.

Don't forget sunscreen though, as the burn time is only 10 to 15 minutes this afternoon. There is also a moderate risk of rip currents along the south shore.

Monday forecast

The weather warms up Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Plus, there's an increase in humidity tomorrow, making for another mostly sunny day.

Heat wave likely

Get ready to sweat because an extended heat wave continues to look likely as temps climb into the mid and upper 90s next week. It could be feeling 100+ degrees later in week.

