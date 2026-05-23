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2 people dead in East Flatbush fire, FDNY says

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Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
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Two people died in a fire Saturday morning in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, the New York City Fire Department said. 

The FDNY said it responded to the fire on the second floor of a three-story building on Nostrand Ave., between Beverly Rd. and Cortelyou Rd., just before 7 a.m.

Two civilians were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. 

The fire was under control at around 7:40 a.m., the FDNY said. 

About six hours earlier, firefighters were called to an apartment fire on West Tremont Ave. in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, where officials said one person was pronounced dead and two suffered minor injuries. 

Both fires are under investigation. 

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates on this developing story.

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