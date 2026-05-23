2 people dead in East Flatbush fire, FDNY says

Two people died in a fire Saturday morning in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, the New York City Fire Department said.

The FDNY said it responded to the fire on the second floor of a three-story building on Nostrand Ave., between Beverly Rd. and Cortelyou Rd., just before 7 a.m.

Two civilians were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The fire was under control at around 7:40 a.m., the FDNY said.

About six hours earlier, firefighters were called to an apartment fire on West Tremont Ave. in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, where officials said one person was pronounced dead and two suffered minor injuries.

Both fires are under investigation.

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates on this developing story.