Farhana Islam, the 1st woman to lead the DEA's N.Y. division, is committed to empowering the next generation of agents

Farhana Islam is the first woman to be named Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's New York Enforcement Division.

She recently sat down with CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram for her first television interview.

Lifelong career goals

Islam, a 50-year-old mother, said her family migrated to the U.S. from Bangladesh, and as a little girl, she always wanted to pursue a career focused on law and order.

"My parents did not want me to go into law enforcement," she said. "They wanted me to do something more traditional, like be a doctor, a lawyer."

Farhana Islam, right, is the first woman to be named Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's New York Enforcement Division. CBS News New York

Islam says now, her parents are proud.

"It took some time for them to get used to it," she said.

She has been with the DEA for nearly 30 years.

"It's incredibly humbling, and it's truly an honor and privilege because I started my career here," Islam said of her new role.

"Don't take no for an answer"

Islam has this advice to women pursuing a career in law enforcement: "Don't take no for an answer. Don't be afraid."

She added, "Throughout my career, I've usually been the only female in my group. Once or twice, I've probably worked with another female."

One of her first tasks after being promoted to the role was assisting in the arrival and protection of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro when he arrived in New York in January to face federal drug trafficking charges.

"One of our major goals here is to attack the fentanyl production from, you know, Mexico, China, all the way to New York City," Islam said.

She's also dedicated to lifting as she climbs, committed to arming the next wave of women and emerging agents with the skills to lead.

"One of my goals is to do some more training, obviously do some more leadership opportunities for, not just women but everyone in general, especially our young agents," Islam said.