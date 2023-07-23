Watch CBS News
Woman killed in Queens house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Deadly fire tears through Far Rockaway home
Deadly fire tears through Far Rockaway home 00:19

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead after a fire tore through a home in Queens on Saturday.

First responders were sent to the home on Dickens Street near Cornaga Avenue in Far Rockaway just after 7:30 p.m.

A 59-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The cause is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 10:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

