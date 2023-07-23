Woman killed in Queens house fire

NEW YORK -- A woman is dead after a fire tore through a home in Queens on Saturday.

First responders were sent to the home on Dickens Street near Cornaga Avenue in Far Rockaway just after 7:30 p.m.

A 59-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to St. John's Episcopal Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The cause is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.