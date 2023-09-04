Families, teachers take advantage of New Jersey tax-free holiday

Race on for back-to-school supplies on final day of N.J.'s tax free holiday

Race on for back-to-school supplies on final day of N.J.'s tax free holiday

Race on for back-to-school supplies on final day of N.J.'s tax free holiday

PATERSON, N.J. -- Last-minute back-to-school shopping was in full swing in New Jersey on the last day of the tax-free holiday weekend.

The mad dash before class brought a bevy of buyers to Bergen County's big box and brand name stores, scoring sales on top of the tax break. Instead of searching shelves among crowds, though, Amanda Oliver sought out her favorite teaching tools at a smaller store, Beyond the Classroom in Paterson.

"Definitely a lot more play items," Oliver said of her findings, "anything to get those fine motor skills but also making it really fun for them is always really good."

Oliver heads to the store for everything she needs to serve the four-year-olds who attend Transformation Learning Center.

Teacher Brittany Boddie-Blackmon opened Beyond the Classroom during the pandemic as families reached out for more support at home.

"She can answer parents' questions," Sheri Boddie said of her daughter. "That's something you are going to miss at a big box store. Basically the workers are workers but she's an actual teacher."

Parents can find the basic supplies Kindergarten and first grade students need already pre-packaged and prepared. They can also give kids an extra challenge with games for more advanced learning.

Plus, educators like Oliver can empower students through interactive exercises, like Accountability Talk, a chart that teaches social etiquette.

"She sold out I think three times because teachers understand the importance of letting you get your opinion across but doing it respectfully," Boddie explained.

Teachers readily invest in their students' success, often paying out of pocket to supplement their supplies.

"At the end of the day it's worth it, because I know it's going to make them happy," Oliver said, "so even if I have to pull a couple strings and pull out my wallet, I love doing it. Seeing them smile is worth it."

Beyond the Classroom is also raising money to gift free supplies to families in need. To learn more, click here.

