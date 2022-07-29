Families of those killed on 9/11 protest LIV Golf tournament over Saudi ties

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- Families of those killed on 9/11 are protesting a golf tournament underway at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

They say they're outraged about the LIV Golf tournament because of who's paying for it. The tournament has ties to Saudi Arabia and is taking place just 50 miles from Ground Zero.

Last September, an FBI report showed evidence that two Saudi officials provided support to at least two of the 9/11 terrorists. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals.

Former President Donald Trump is at the center of the controversy, still defending his decision to host the event.

"Nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately," Trump said Thursday.

Watch: Family whose father died on 9/11 speaks out

Dennis McGinley's brother, Dan, died at the World Trade Center. He says every day the pain is still there, and this just makes it worse.

"Anger beyond comprehension," he said. "This is such a kick in the gut, a ripping open of the wound again."

In a statement, LIV Golf said in part, "While some may not agree, we believe golf is a force for good around the world."

LIV Golf launched this summer and has been poaching stars from the PGA by paying them huge fees for joining and big payouts for winning. The winner of this weekend's tournament gets $4 million, nearly $1.5 million more than the Masters' top prize.