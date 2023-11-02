Watch CBS News
Local News

Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, honors loved ones who passed away with special offerings

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Day of the Dead honors loved ones who passed away
Day of the Dead honors loved ones who passed away 01:15

NEW YORK -- Many Hispanic and Latino families are celebrating Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. 

The holiday is traditionally observed in Mexico and Latin America. 

Families make special offerings of food, flowers and personal items to honor loved ones who have passed away. It's a celebration of life and a reminder that love is everlasting. 

This Saturday, Nov. 4, the Brooklyn Children's Museum will host a daylong celebration. Families can enjoy music, dance and visit a community "ofrenda," or altar, to share memories and stories of their dearly departed. 

CLICK HERE for more details about the event. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 8:45 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.