Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, honors loved ones who passed away with special offerings

Day of the Dead honors loved ones who passed away

NEW YORK -- Many Hispanic and Latino families are celebrating Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

The holiday is traditionally observed in Mexico and Latin America.

Families make special offerings of food, flowers and personal items to honor loved ones who have passed away. It's a celebration of life and a reminder that love is everlasting.

This Saturday, Nov. 4, the Brooklyn Children's Museum will host a daylong celebration. Families can enjoy music, dance and visit a community "ofrenda," or altar, to share memories and stories of their dearly departed.

