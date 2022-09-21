F-15 fighter jet intercepts small plane in restricted New York City airspace as President Biden comes to speak at U.N. General Assembly

NEW YORK - An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane entering restricted New York City airspace Wednesday morning while the U.N. General Assembly was in session.

It happened at around 11:40 a.m.

The fighter jet responded after the small plane didn't respond to communications, according to NORAD.

President Joe Biden was speaking at the United Nations Wednesday morning.

According to NORAD, the small plane was intercepted about 20 miles east of the city. The NORAD jet escorted the plane out of the area.

It's part of Norad's Operation Noble Eagle, which covers air defense missions in North America.