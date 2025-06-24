Watch CBS News
Extreme heat causing power outages, problems in Clark, N.J. and beyond

Christine Sloan
Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS News New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS News New York from 2004 to 2016.
Extreme heat causing power outages and reductions
Tuesday's extreme heat is straining power systems and causing problems around the Tri-State Area. 

As of 11 a.m.: 

  • Con Ed reported 1,815 outages
  • PSE&G reported 4,172
  • PSEG LI reported 1,477
  • JCP&L reported 2,590

In Clark, New Jersey, more than 500 people were without power following an outage that started Monday afternoon. 

Officials said customers won't get their power back until 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

Some streetlights in Clark were still out, including one near a large strip mall in town. At the height of the outage, more than 1,500 people were without power. 

sloan-12p-vo-extreme-he-wcbse9sd-hi-res-still-00-00-5119.jpg
A sign on this Dairy Queen door reads "Closed, power is out" on June 24, 2025.  CBS News New York

Some businesses, including a Dairy Queen and a QuickCheck on Westfield Avenue, were closed. 

The outage left many people unable to use their devices. 

"I was in ShopRite and I was in the ladies room, and it all went pitch black," one woman said. "It affected the phones. On Westfield Avenue, there's a Dunkin' Donuts, a 7/11, all that strip mall is out." 

