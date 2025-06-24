Extreme heat causing power outages, problems in Clark, N.J. and beyond

Tuesday's extreme heat is straining power systems and causing problems around the Tri-State Area.

As of 11 a.m.:

Con Ed reported 1,815 outages

PSE&G reported 4,172

PSEG LI reported 1,477

JCP&L reported 2,590

In Clark, New Jersey, more than 500 people were without power following an outage that started Monday afternoon.

Officials said customers won't get their power back until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Some streetlights in Clark were still out, including one near a large strip mall in town. At the height of the outage, more than 1,500 people were without power.

A sign on this Dairy Queen door reads "Closed, power is out" on June 24, 2025. CBS News New York

Some businesses, including a Dairy Queen and a QuickCheck on Westfield Avenue, were closed.

The outage left many people unable to use their devices.

"I was in ShopRite and I was in the ladies room, and it all went pitch black," one woman said. "It affected the phones. On Westfield Avenue, there's a Dunkin' Donuts, a 7/11, all that strip mall is out."