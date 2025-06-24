Extreme heat causing power outages, problems in Clark, N.J. and beyond
Tuesday's extreme heat is straining power systems and causing problems around the Tri-State Area.
As of 11 a.m.:
- Con Ed reported 1,815 outages
- PSE&G reported 4,172
- PSEG LI reported 1,477
- JCP&L reported 2,590
In Clark, New Jersey, more than 500 people were without power following an outage that started Monday afternoon.
Officials said customers won't get their power back until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Some streetlights in Clark were still out, including one near a large strip mall in town. At the height of the outage, more than 1,500 people were without power.
Some businesses, including a Dairy Queen and a QuickCheck on Westfield Avenue, were closed.
The outage left many people unable to use their devices.
"I was in ShopRite and I was in the ladies room, and it all went pitch black," one woman said. "It affected the phones. On Westfield Avenue, there's a Dunkin' Donuts, a 7/11, all that strip mall is out."