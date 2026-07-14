Excessive heat engulfs New York, New Jersey area. Here's a guide to staying cool.

The Tri-State Area is beginning to deal with dangerously hot weather as residents could endure the second heat wave of the summer.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut officials are activating their response Tuesday as the heat engulfs the area.

Cooling centers are open, swimming pools have extended hours and city and state officials are urging residents to take precautions.

Read More: Watch for heat stroke symptoms in people and pets

Cooling centers in NYC, Tri-State Area

Hundreds of cooling centers opened Tuesday across all five boroughs at schools, libraries, hospitals and senior centers.

The city is activating Code Red outreach from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Staff will connect homeless New Yorkers with shelters, cooling centers and other services.

There will also be 21 cooling vans providing wellness checks, transporting people to centers and making in-home visits to vulnerable, older adults. Staff are handing out water, electrolytes and sunscreen.

New Yorkers can also use the LinkNYC kiosks to find the nearest center.

To find your nearest cooling center, click here for New York, here for Connecticut and here for New Jersey.

The city also has a list of cooling features, such as pools, sprinklers, water fountains and areas with shade, that people can use. Click here for the map.

The Olympic and intermediate-sized pools will be open late until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone 18 and older can also pick up free spray caps at local fire stations to safely convert fire hydrants into sprinklers.

Code Red for Newark

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Code Red will be activated from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

City officials encourage unsheltered residents to go to emergency shelters or visit drop-in and cooling centers.

Here is a list of the drop-in shelters:

Bridges Outreach, INC Project Connect at 35 Halsey Street

Better Life at 101 14th Avenue

NJCRI-Crossroads at 393 Central Avenue

Newark Emergency Services - Drop-in Center at 982 Broad Street

Connecticut extreme hot weather protocol

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol will be activated at 11 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday.

"Anyone who is vulnerable to the heat is advised to take precautions over the next couple of days as high temperatures are expected to impact the state," he said in a statement.

Cooling centers will be available throughout the state. He also urged residents to take care of their pets during the extreme weather.

"I also want to remind everyone that pets are just as vulnerable to extreme temperatures as humans and to take the necessary precautions to make sure your pets have a place to cool off and stay hydrated," Lamont said.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.