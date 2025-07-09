John Summit's Experts Only Festival coming to NYC in September

John Summit's Experts Only Festival is coming to New York City this September.

The festival will take place on Randall's Island on September 20-21.

Organizers say the event is likely going to be New York City's largest dance music festival, with some 50,000 fans in attendance.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Randall's Island has previously played host to the Governors Ball and Electric Zoo. Organizers say it will be "state-of-the-art stage designs, a diverse array of food and beverage options, interactive brand activations, and much more."

The festival will feature more than 15 artists on two stages. Among the performers set to take the stages:

John Summit

Kaskade B2B Cassian

Green Velvet B2B Layton Giordani

Layton Giordani

LP Giobbi

AYYBO

Kasablanca

DJ Seinfeld

Enamour B2B Weska

Roddy Lima

Tini Gessler

Kamino

Weska

Eve Lauren

Lumia

Pete Tong

Tony Y Not

Additional artists TBA

In 2024, Summit played a sold out show at Madison Square Garden.