John Summit's Experts Only Festival coming to NYC in September

Jesse Zanger
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
John Summit's Experts Only Festival is coming to New York City this September. 

The festival will take place on Randall's Island on September 20-21. 

Organizers say the event is likely going to be New York City's largest dance music festival, with some 50,000 fans in attendance. 

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. 

Randall's Island has previously played host to the Governors Ball and Electric Zoo. Organizers say it will be "state-of-the-art stage designs, a diverse array of food and beverage options, interactive brand activations, and much more." 

The festival will feature more than 15 artists on two stages. Among the performers set to take the stages: 

  • John Summit
  • Kaskade B2B Cassian 
  • Green Velvet B2B Layton Giordani
  • Layton Giordani
  • LP Giobbi
  • AYYBO
  • Kasablanca
  • DJ Seinfeld 
  • Enamour B2B Weska 
  • Roddy Lima
  • Tini Gessler 
  • Kamino
  • Weska 
  • Eve Lauren
  • Lumia 
  • Pete Tong
  • Tony Y Not
  • Additional artists TBA 

In 2024, Summit played a sold out show at Madison Square Garden. 

