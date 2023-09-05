Mayor Eric Adams says city will take action against Electric Zoo Festival organizers

Mayor Adams says NYC will take action against Electric Zoo organizers

Mayor Adams says NYC will take action against Electric Zoo organizers

Mayor Adams says NYC will take action against Electric Zoo organizers

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the city will take action against the organizers of the Electric Zoo Music Festival.

The three-day concert event on Randall's Island was chaotic this year.

On Sunday, hundreds of people rushed the gates when they were told the venue had reached capacity.

Friday's shows were canceled after Electric Zoo officials said they were unable to get the stage set up in time. The production blamed global supply chain problems.

Saturday, the festival started two hours late, resulting in some acts being canceled.

Read more: Electric Zoo Festival starts 2 hours late Saturday after canceling first day of performances

Tuesday, the mayor said the event was oversold by thousands of tickets.

"We will be dealing with them in the next few days based on their behavior and actions," Adams said. "You had thousands of people who were not allowed to enter the location because of over ticket sales, and we handled the influx appropriately."

Representatives for the festival sent CBS New York the following statement:

"The vast majority of Electric Zoo attendees had a great experience, but our job is to make sure everyone's experience is phenomenal. We'll be working closely with our partners to review the planning and execution of the event from start to finish."

Electric Zoo organizers have said ticketholders who were not able to get into the festival will get a refund.