Governors Ball 2025 lineup includes Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier. Here's who's playing, how to get tickets and more.

Glass Animals' Dave Bayley on songwriting Web Extra: Glass Animals' Dave Bayley on his songwriting process, new album 13:25

NEW YORK — Hozier, Olivia Rodrigo and Tyler, the Creator are among the headliners for this year's Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

The full lineup for the 2025 summer music festival was announced Tuesday.

Who's performing at the Governors Ball Music Festival this year?

The festival kicks off on June 6 with headliners Tyler, the Creator and Benson Boone. Additional performers include T-Pain and Tyla.

Olivia Rodrigo and Feid will take the stage on June 7, along with Conan Gray, Young Miko, Wallows, Marina and Mariah the Scientist, among others.

Hozier and Glass Animals will close out the festival on June 8. Mt. Joy, Clairo, Rave, Royel Otis, the Japanese House and Amaarae are also among the final performers.

To check out the full lineup, visit the Governors Ball Music Festival website.

When is Gov Ball 2025?

This year's music festival will run at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens from Friday, June 6 through Sunday, June 8.

Gates open at 11:45 a.m. each day. A detailed performance schedule has not yet been released.

How do you get tickets for the 2025 Governors Ball?

Presale tickets are currently on sale for Citi cardmembers.

Additional presale tickets will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. You can sign up on the Governors Ball website to get the presale passcode.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Prices start at $139 for a one-day general admission ticket, and go up to $1,299 for a three-day pit viewing ticket, which includes all the amenities of general admission and VIP tickets.