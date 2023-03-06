Watch CBS News
"Excluded workers" march across Manhattan Bridge calling for unemployment funds

NEW YORK -- More than 100 people marched across the Manhattan Bridge on Monday to raise awareness for the Unemployment Bridge Program. 

The program would add approximately $500 million to the state budget to help so-called "excluded workers."

It would assist freelance, self-employed and undocumented employees who are unemployed. 

Supporters are calling on the governor to add this to the state budget. 

The march briefly stopped traffic heading to Brooklyn during the morning commute. 

March 6, 2023

