Photo exhibit by dozens of locals highlights the beauty and everyday life of the Bronx

NEW YORK - A well-known Instagram account is working to uplift communities in the Bronx by capturing pictures of its raw beauty in everyday life.

For every moment, there's a story.

And for every story, Rhynna Santos makes sure the beauty and realities of life in the Bronx are told the right way.

"You can't tell the story of the Bronx with only one photo," said Santos, a documentary photographer. "One simple image can really do a lot in dispelling these kind of super destructive stereotypes."

Santos has captured these images for years, working to destroy the negative narratives that exist while she captures pictures of Bronxites you might never see.

"A place of full of creativity, full of laughter, full of resilience," explained Santos.

For nine years, Santos has shared her work and dozens of others to the well-known Instagram account called Everyday Bronx.

"Helping other people tell their own stories about the Bronx, I feel, I'm incredible honored," said Santos.

And if you don't follow the account along with the 47,000 others, you'll be able to see 300 of these images on the walls of the Bronx Documentary Center starting Friday.

"I see a celebration of the Bronx, of our communities, of our culture," said Cynthia Rivera, exhibitions manager at the Bronx Documentary Center.

Each image carries a story - of triumph, hardships, and history. For Santos, these are the moments changing the narrative, each snap at a time.

"I want Bronxites to feel proud of where they live and to really connect with the incredible beauty that really surrounds us every single day," said Santos.

The exhibition at the Bronx Documentary Center runs until May 14.