Dozens of strangers attend funeral for 100-year-old World War II veteran Eugene Dednam in New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A World War II veteran with no family had dozens of people attend his funeral Tuesday.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports most never knew Eugene Dednam, but they wanted to ensure he received the dignified honor he deserves.

One-hundred-year-old Eugene Dednam was an American hero. He was a recipient of numerous medals across six campaigns during World War II, whose story was almost forgotten when he died alone in his Hackensack home this April.

"He was very proud to serve, and he emphasized to me when he passes away that he wanted to be buried in his uniform," longtime neighbor Deshaune Hicks said.

Hicks said Dednam was a fiercely independent man, who even as a centennial tried doing everything himself. He had no siblings and never married.

For weeks his body lay unclaimed, until funeral director Brian Warner and county officials learned of his service and were determined to give him a military burial free of charge.

"It's just, for me, it's a small expression of appreciation to a generation that's almost gone," Warner told CBS2's Christina Fan.

Dednam joined the U.S. Army at 21 years old. He served with honor and distinction in the European Theatre of War in a segregated unit, transporting soldiers from battle to battle in the Ardennes, northern France and Rome-Arno.

His history of service stood out to so many in the crowd.

"He was right there from the beginning to the end. He went across the English Channel into Normandy. He was there until the end, 'til we won the war," said Shaun Hutchinson, acting director of Veterans Services for Bergen County.

More than a hundred strangers, including veterans and law enforcement officers, led a procession into George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus before solemnly laying the veteran to rest.

"He would be honored, he would be honored, that this has happened for him," Hicks said.

Dednam may not have had any immediate family, but he found dozens of brothers and sisters in arms.

Because of all the attention Dednam's funeral received, some distant relatives just learned of his passing and were able to reconnect. The county hopes to pass on the photos and other memorabilia from his home to them.