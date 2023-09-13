Former New York City Department of Buildings commissioner Eric Ulrich, associates arraigned on bribery, conspiracy charges

NEW YORK -- A former New York City Department of Buildings commissioner and some of his associates were arraigned Wednesday on charges of bribery and conspiracy.

Eric Ulrich is charged in five separate indictments. Prosecutors allege Ulrich used his position and accepted bribes in exchange for favors and access.

Ulrich, 38, and his co-defendants were led into the courtroom in handcuffs. All pleaded not guilty to charges that include bribery and conspiracy.

Prosecutors say since at least 2021, Ulrich accepted more than $150,000 worth of bribes from his six co-defendants, including cash to fund his gambling at public and also illegal gambling joints like the 89th Street Café in Ozone Park, Queens.

It's alleged he also received a custom suit, pricey artwork, "discounted beachfront property and season tickets to the Mets," said Department of Investigations Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber.

"Rather than serving the public, he used his roles to benefit himself and his friends," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

In exchange, Ulrich -- a former New York City councilman, former senior advisor to Mayor Eric Adams and the former DOB commissioner -- allegedly did favors.

For the Livreri brothers, Joseph and Anthony, he allegedly expedited inspections for their pizza shop. Anthony, part owner of 89th Street Café, was also hired as an aide for Ulrich, and it's alleged he falsified documentation that would have disqualified him from working for the city.

Fifty-four-year-old Michael Mazzio was not in the courtroom for health reasons and will be arraigned next week. Ulrich allegedly attempted to help him with licensing issues for his towing company and allegedly got a higher paying job for Mazzio's daughter in the Department of Correction.

Ulrich is also accused of attempting to influence the city's Department of Planning to secure a zoning change for 51-year-old real estate developer Mark Caller.

He allegedly connected 73-year-old Paul Grego, a DOB filing representative, to high-ranking DOB employees to expedite client applications.

Caller's attorneys released the following statement:

"In our judgment, Mr. Caller did not commit any crime whatsoever. The indictment alleges Mr. Caller with the bribery of former Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, but it is predicated on a flawed theory, as Mr. Ulrich obtained an apartment in one of Mr. Callers' [sic] buildings at market rate, Mr. Caller is not named in any of the four indictments filed today against Mr. Ulrich, nor does the District Attorney allege that Mr. Caller even knew any of these men."

Fifty-three-year-old former DOC officer Victor Truta allegedly gave Ulrich money in exchange for city jobs for his family.

Outside of court as the defendants were uncuffed and on their way home, they all declined comment.

"Mr. Ulrich unequivocally denies these charges," said Ulrich's attorney Sam Braverman.

"My attorney does the talking for me, sorry," Ulrich said.

"Five separate indictments, nothing to say about that?" CBS New York's Alice Gainer asked.

"That's the correct answer, no," Braverman said.

All will be back in court in October.

Prosecutors also allege Ulrich failed to disclose income on his annual financial disclosures that he was required to file with the New York City Conflicts of Interest board.