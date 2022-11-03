NYC Department of Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich resigns
NEW YORK - New York City's commissioner for the Department of Buildings has resigned, reportedly in the midst of an investigation.
The press secretary for Mayor Eric Adams says Eric Ulrich tendered his resignation Thursday morning, saying Ulrich wanted to avoid unnecessary distraction for the administration.
City Hall also says it has no further knowledge of the investigation.
