Watch CBS News
Education

Brooklyn DA backs gun violence education and mental health programs in New York schools

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Brooklyn DA proposes gun violence prevention for young people
Brooklyn DA proposes gun violence prevention for young people 01:53

NEW YORK -- With gun violence soaring around New York City and especially in Brooklyn, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is proposing a new idea involving schools. 

The Brooklyn DA has often been at the forefront of innovative programs to deal with crime. Now he wants to tie gun violence education to mental health programs in schools, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. 

He said many young people in the city today are victims of gun violence or commit gun crimes. 

"Six out of nine of the last mass shootings have been committed by people 21 or under," Gonzalez said. 

With those stunning statistics in mind, the Brooklyn DA said it's time for the state to enact a comprehensive gun violence program in New York schools.

Gonzalez wants:

  • Young kids to be taught not to touch guns
  • Older children to learn the dangers of guns
  • Teachers to be taught how to recognize the warning signs of mental illness and how to recognize and report potential threats
  • Schools to develop better tools for young people to share information about potential threats without fear or reprisal

"I'm calling on state leaders to mandate gun violence education to young people because so often it's young people who are committing these horrific mass shootings, young people who see the signs of stress of classmates in schools. And these red flags that are apparent go unnoticed and unreported. It's critical that we treat and train on mental health issues in our schools," Gonzalez said. 

Gonzalez said he's especially worried because he sees a new influx of guns into the city and his borough because of the recent Supreme Court ruling

Historically, Gonzalez said, states with lax gun laws have higher rates of gun violence.

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 12:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.