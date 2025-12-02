NYPD touts record drop in shootings, with fewest in 1st 11 months of the year

Shooting incidents and shooting victims in New York City are at a record low so far this year, city leaders said Tuesday.

There have been 652 shooting incidents and 812 shooting victims during the first 11 months of the year, according to NYPD. The previous all-time low for the same 11 month period was set in 2018, with 696 shootings and 828 victims.

November also tied the record for fewest murders in a month in the city's recorded history with 16, matching the record set in 2018, according to officials. There were no murders recorded in all of Queens or Staten Island for the month..

Safest November in subways outside of pandemic

Police also touted a drop in subway crime in NYC. They said transit crime dropped nearly 25% in November, "making it the safest November in recorded history, excluding the pandemic years when ridership was at historic lows."

What's more, police said there has been a 20% drop in shoplifting and other retail theft in November compared to last year.

"For the first 11 months of the year, New York City had the lowest number of shooting incidents and victims in recorded history, and the safest November on our subways outside the pandemic period," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tuesday in a written statement.

Tisch said the results were a product of the department's precision policing strategy.

"Our plan is working, the progress is real," she said.

"The strategies we put in place have made our city safer"

Mayor Eric Adams touted the continuing drop in crime, saying there have now been two straight years of crime declining.

"The strategies we put in place have made our city safer — with the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims for the first 11 months of 2025, subway crime hitting a record low over the last five months, and major crimes dropping another 5.6 percent in November alone," Adams said in a written statement. "When we invest in the brave men and women of the NYPD and the strategies to ensure their success, our city is safer and feels safer."

The precision policing initiative consists of 54 zones in 38 communities, with as many as 1,800 officers in uniform doing nightly foot patrols, according to NYPD. The department said crime has dropped 18% and shootings are down 40% in those zones when police are deployed.