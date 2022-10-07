Body cam footage released showing deadly police shooting of Bernard Placide in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Officials have released body camera footage of the deadly police shooting of a 22-year-old New Jersey man.

Investigators say the man's mother called 911 after her son stabbed her, his stepfather and his grandfather, but as CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, the family claims officers used excessive force.

In the video, an officer is seen outside the home, saying, "Englewood Police. We have our guns drawn. Come out."

As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, the chilling footage from body cameras worn by three Englewood Police officers show the moments leading up to the shooting death of 22-year-old Bernard Placide inside his home during Labor Day weekend.

In the video released by the Attorney General's office in New Jersey, the officers can be seen going into the family house where Placide's stepfather is in the bathroom with a stab wound.

"Where were you stabbed ... In your stomach?" an officer asks.

Then, the officers go upstairs and into Placide's bedroom, where investigators say Officer Brian Havlick deployed his Taser and Officer Luana Sharpe shot and killed Placide.

"He was actually tased probably twice, so he goes into paralysis," said Erick Leiner, the family's attorney.

Leiner says what was actually in Placide's hand was a knife handle after a struggle with his mother, who had called 911.

"She actually, in the struggle, broke the kitchen knife. The blade fell to the floor," Leiner said.

The video does show officers trying to save Placide, who was a football player at Dwight Englewood High School, where he graduated four years ago.

"He was a very giving person. Obviously, something went wrong that day and after it happened, he retreated into the bedroom, like he wanted obviously to be alone and not be disturbed," Leiner said.

The Attorney General's office says the officer who fired her weapon was treated for a wound to her hand and that they did find a knife at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.