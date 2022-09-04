Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally shot by police in Englewood

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man dies after being shot by police in Englewood
Man dies after being shot by police in Englewood 00:24

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.

Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.

Further details have not yet been released.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.