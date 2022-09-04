Man fatally shot by police in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.
Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.
Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.
Further details have not yet been released.
