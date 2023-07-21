Watch CBS News
Englewood apartments evacuated after building's facade partially collapses

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Apartments in Englewood were evacuated Thursday because part of the building's facade collapsed.

The debris fell onto the sidewalk on West Palisade Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Tenants were told they had to relocate.

The collapse happened over a dog grooming business, and one woman said her dog was inside the building at the time.

"I thought it was something like fire going inside the place, but they told me only the place is just cracking and all this concrete's coming down," she said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the woman was reunited with her dog.

July 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

