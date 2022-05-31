Empire State Building lit in blue and yellow for last day of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
NEW YORK -- The Empire State Building will be lit in blue and yellow for Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month.
Congresswoman Grace Meng took part in the ceremonial lighting Tuesday morning.
It's the last day of AAPI Heritage Month, honoring the rich history and contributions of Asian Americans.
Meng said it's not only a time of celebration but also a time to show solidarity and honor the victims of hate crime attacks.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.